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The Colin McEnroe Show

Everybody loves an underdog. Should we?

By Lily Tyson
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: Cape Verde's goalkeeper #01 Vozinha eyes the ball as he dives during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Argentina and Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 3, 2026.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP / Getty Images
Cape Verde's goalkeeper #01 Vozinha eyes the ball as he dives during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Argentina and Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 3, 2026.

We all love an underdog story. But why? This hour, we take a look at underdogs from David and Goliath to Rocky to The World Cup.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson