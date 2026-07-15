Hartford council member gets probation for stealing from local church

A judge sentenced Alexander Thomas, a former associate pastor at South Church, to two years of probation on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and larceny charges .

Thomas, who also serves on the Hartford City Council, was arrested in October 2024 after police accused him of stealing more than $14,000 using a church credit card.

Thomas originally faced two felonies. Under a plea deal reached Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the charges to misdemeanors. A judge sentenced him to 11 months of prison time on each charge, but suspended the sentences as long as Thomas adheres to the terms of probation.

Thomas offered an apology after the hearing.

“I love my brothers and sisters in Christ, always,” he told reporters. “Hopefully, we can move on from this.”

Thomas must also pay restitution to the church’s insurance company. His attorney, Ronald Johnson, said Thomas has already come up with most of the money and the rest will come within a year.

Thomas has accepted responsibility and wants to move on with his life, Johnson said.

“He said [it has] been a very humbling experience for him,” Johnson said. “He’s tried to look for the future. I still think Alex [is] extremely talented.”

Judge Moira Buckley said the state’s offer struck an appropriate balance since she previously denied Thomas accelerated rehabilitation .

“This is a case that I think demonstrates the good and bad in everyone,” Buckley said, referencing how Thomas had breached the church’s trust but had also worked throughout his life to help his community.

The prosecutor said a church representative told him they were pleased with the deal.

Thomas has been a Hartford City Council member representing the Working Families Party since January 2024. He continues to hold his seat despite WFP urging him to step down . Thomas gave up his position as minority leader on the council last year.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Alexander Thomas answers questions outside of Hartford Superior Court on July 14, 2026. Thomas, who serves on the Hartford City Council, pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a Hartford church where he was formerly an associate pastor.

Thomas told reporters outside the courthouse that he intends to finish his term, which ends in 2028.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in a statement Tuesday that elected officials such as Thomas should lead residents by example.

“While it is up to the city council to act in whatever manner they see fit, voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard next year,” the statement reads.

Council President Thomas J. Clarke II said Thomas has sole discretion over whether to remain in his position.

"Hopefully he consults with his family and himself as to whether he really intends to continue on in his service to the city of Hartford as a councilman," Clarke said.

Clarke added that Thomas "really has a heart for the community and the people of this city," and has worked collaboratively to pass important legislation.

"If he does decide to stay on, I continue to look forward to working with him," Clarke said. "And if he doesn't then I wish him the best."