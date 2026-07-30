© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Long live teh typo! The history and future of mistakes and misprints

By Lily Tyson
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
The "Wicked Bible" printed by Robert Barker and Martin Lucas circa 1631 from England. The printing of the King James Bible is called the "Wicked Bible" is because the word "not" was omitted from the seventh commandment in Exodus 20:14, causing the text to read "Thou shalt commit adultery". Only 11 of these Bibles are known to exist. The Bible is exhibited at the The Dunham Bible Museum. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Houston.
Marie D. De Jesus
/
Houston Chronicle / Getty Images
The "Wicked Bible" printed by Robert Barker and Martin Lucas circa 1631 from England. The printing of the King James Bible is called the "Wicked Bible" is because the word "not" was omitted from the seventh commandment in Exodus 20:14, causing the text to read "Thou shalt commit adultery". Only 11 of these Bibles are known to exist. The Bible is exhibited at the The Dunham Bible Museum. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Houston.

Typos and misprints are as old as writing and printing. This hour, we take a look at them from the "Wicked Bible" to National Park signs and your email inbox. And: the changing status of human typos in the age of AI.

GUESTS:

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson