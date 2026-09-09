60 years of Star Trek, from its fandom to its future

Ten years ago, we aired an episode commemorating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. Now, with ten more years under its belt, the show has stuck around—and in the meantime, there have been six new installments in the franchise.

So: 60 years after the first episode of Star Trek aired, we take a look back at its rocky start–and what the future of the series might be. Plus, a look at Star Trek’s fandom and some of the first ever fan conventions!–and what the future of the series might be.

GUESTS:



Stephen Dyson : professor of Political Science at University of Connecticut and is ½ of “The Pop Culture Professors” on YouTube.

: professor of Political Science at University of Connecticut and is ½ of “The Pop Culture Professors” on YouTube. Baz Greenland: author and a podcaster based in Cardiff, UK .

author and a podcaster based in Cardiff, UK Francesca Coppa: professor of English at Muhlenberg College and one of the founders of the website Archive of our Own.

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.