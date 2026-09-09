After 9/11, a CT man started photographing American flags. 25 years later, he hasn’t stopped

In the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Connecticut artist Robert Carley began photographing the spontaneous displays of American flags appearing across the country.

Carley, who is primarily known for his caricatures, abstract drawings and paintings, began photographing the spontaneous displays of American flags appearing across the country. He had only recently begun learning photography with his father's Nikon film camera. Inspired by the wave of patriotism he saw after the attacks, he decided to spend at least a year documenting it.

Nearly 25 years later, Carley is still at it. He has traveled to 46 states and taken thousands of photographs of flags and flag-inspired displays — painted on houses, cars, boats, streets and even faces.

About 150 of those photographs will be featured in an exhibit opening Sept. 12 at the Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich. Carley talked with Connecticut Public about what inspired the project, the people and stories behind the displays, and what has kept him going for nearly a quarter century.

Interview highlights

On witnessing 9/11 from Connecticut

I was driving to my office in Stamford, Connecticut. I was listening to the traffic reports, and the announcer said, “The World Trade Tower was hit by a small plane.” So I kept listening, and I realized it wasn't just a small aircraft. It was a deliberate attack.

And I actually could see the smoke from the World Trade towers across Long Island Sound.

It was sinking in what was happening to the country, and people didn't really know the extent of what was happening. So there was a very scary time that Tuesday morning.

On putting down his pen and picking up a camera

I was inspired by the patriotism, the wave of patriotism that hit the country, the unity. You know, it was a terrible time, but it also brought people together. People rallied around the flag. And I knew this was a unique moment in American history, and I wanted to document it.

I'm an artist, but I realized the camera is so powerful. Photography is so great to document major events.

Robert Carley / Provided Said Carley, "When I visited Ground Zero in December of 2001, I saw many photos of missing people posted on gates and fences. The tragedy of the event hit me more after seeing the faces of loved ones. I was struck by the photo of "Jimmy." This handsome young man could have had a bright future ahead of him. Born in Brooklyn, James Francis "Jimmy" Quinn was a 23-year-old trade support staff employee at Cantor Fitzgerald. He was killed in the North Tower (Tower 1) during the September 11 terrorist attacks."

I was very passionate about my art, but I decided to put down my pen and take up my camera, which I just happened to take up a few months before 9/11. I was learning how to use my father's old Nikon FA film camera.

I really decided to dedicate at least a year to documenting the patriotism around the country. And I wanted to capture these images of people creating flags, painting their house like a flag, their boat, their surfboard. My breath was taken away at some of the things I saw. They were just incredibly beautiful and creative.

On the stories behind the homemade flags

One of the things that was interesting was flags sold out at stores. You couldn't buy a flag. I interviewed many people. I don't just take photographs of the creations. I interview the people who made the flags because I love their stories. And so many people told me they painted their tribute because they couldn't buy a flag.

So one guy in Long Island, he painted his Corvair pickup truck like a flag. And I asked him, “Why did you choose your truck?” And he said, “Because someone stole my flag off my front lawn.”

It was just such intensity, you know, a mix of anger and wanting to do something.

On why a one-year project has lasted 25 years

I can't believe I've been doing this for 25 years, but I'm still doing it because I keep finding these flags.

Just a couple weeks ago in Massachusetts, I spotted a 9/11 tribute that's lasted all these years. A street painted with a really big American flag. And I talked to a neighbor, and she told me they get together every five years and touch it up.

So that is one of the longest-lasting tributes since 9/11 that I've come across. Sometimes you call them “Godwinks.” I feel like I don't know how I find these flags, but I find that I'm at the right place at the right time.

Robert Carley / Provided Flag House, Michigan, July 4th, 2009.

For example, I took photos of a house in Michigan. It had this Statue of Liberty on one side, and the whole front, two-story house, was painted with a giant American flag. So I drove off. I thought I had enough photos, but then I decided, “Oh, maybe I should take a few more,” which is kind of crazy.

But I made a U-turn, took more photos, and then a few minutes later, this van broke down close to the front of the house. And then all these flag-draped people popped out of the van, and I had them pose in front of the flag house because they had their flag clothing on.

So that is nice timing. That has happened a lot to me.

On what the American flag means to him

The flag means to me ... opportunity, freedom, liberty. As an artist, no one is telling me what I have to draw or paint. I have total freedom.

I wanted to be a political cartoonist growing up and, you know, the president, whoever it is, you can make fun of them. You can't do that in a lot of countries. So I like the freedom as an artist.

I put my whole heart into this project, and it was one of the most enjoyable times of my life.

Robert Carley / Provided Robert Carley says his photograph "Pizzeria Patriotism, West Haven, 2002" above "was created right after 9/11; the earliest one I was able to photograph."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.