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The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at 9/11 from '9/12' onward with Dan Taberski

By Lily Tyson
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE:American flags and flowers line the memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2023 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith / AFP
/
Getty Images
American flags and flowers line the memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2023 in New York.

What does 9/11 mean, 25 years later? This hour, we are joined by Dan Taberski, host of the podcast "9/12", which explores how 9/11 went from a day to an idea, to talk about the failure of imagination, humor and tragedy, and how we remember well.

Plus, we take your calls at 1 p.m. to hear about your memories from 9/12/2001 on. 888-720-9677.

GUEST:

  • Dan Taberski Documentary podcaster, writer, director, and producer. His podcasts include “Manifesto”, “Hysterical”, “9/12”, “Running from Cops”, and “Missing Richard Simmons,” among others

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Megan Fitzgerald, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
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