A look at 9/11 from '9/12' onward with Dan Taberski

What does 9/11 mean, 25 years later? This hour, we are joined by Dan Taberski, host of the podcast "9/12", which explores how 9/11 went from a day to an idea, to talk about the failure of imagination, humor and tragedy, and how we remember well.

Plus, we take your calls at 1 p.m. to hear about your memories from 9/12/2001 on. 888-720-9677.

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Dan Taberski Documentary podcaster, writer, director, and producer. His podcasts include “Manifesto”, “Hysterical”, “9/12”, “Running from Cops”, and “Missing Richard Simmons,” among others

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Megan Fitzgerald, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.