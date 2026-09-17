The story of the "one life" novice spy Nathan Hale gave for his country

Next week marks 250 years since Connecticut's Nathan Hale was executed by British soldiers. This hour we look back at the life of Nathan Hale, and the local historian who kept his legacy alive. Plus, we'll learn about spying during the Revolutionary War, and discover another Connecticut spy who escaped Hale's fate.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.