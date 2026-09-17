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The Colin McEnroe Show

The story of the "one life" novice spy Nathan Hale gave for his country

By Lily Tyson
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: Sculpture of American Revolutionary War hero, Nathan Hale, by Carl Gerhardt, 1886 at the State Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut.
Walter Bibikow
/
Getty Images
Sculpture of American Revolutionary War hero, Nathan Hale, by Carl Gerhardt, 1886 at the State Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut.

Next week marks 250 years since Connecticut's Nathan Hale was executed by British soldiers. This hour we look back at the life of Nathan Hale, and the local historian who kept his legacy alive. Plus, we'll learn about spying during the Revolutionary War, and discover another Connecticut spy who escaped Hale's fate.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson