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CT marks Mexican Independence Day with Capitol ceremony

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Mexican Independence Day celebration had performances from the Spanish Community of Wallingford’s (SCOW) School of Music student mariachi ensemble and folk dancers that took place throughout the event on September 16, 2026 at the State Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Mexican Independence Day celebration had performances from the Spanish Community of Wallingford’s (SCOW) School of Music student mariachi ensemble and folk dancers that took place throughout the event on September 16, 2026 at the State Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut.

Roughly a hundred people gathered at the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with music, dancing, speeches and a flag raising.

“It is important to have the Capitol as a focal point so that Mexicans across the state can have a sense of belonging,” said Carlos Hernández Chávez, who organized the event with his group CTMEX, or Mexicans in Connecticut.

“We started this event here 16 years ago and there was nothing that brought Mexicans together like this,” Hernández Chávez said.

Dignitaries in attendance included Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, Hartford state Rep. Jimmy Sánchez, and Carlos Iriarte Mercado, consul general of Mexico in Boston, who read the traditional Grito.

“Today, from Hartford, we celebrate not only Mexico’s independence, but also a friendship that has grown stronger over two centuries and continues to look toward the future,” Iriarte said. “We celebrate Mexico. We celebrate Connecticut. And we celebrate all the families and communities that make the bridge between our two countries possible.”
As part of The Mexicanos en Connecticut Committee hosting its annual event commemorating Mexican Independence Day, Consulate General of Mexico in Boston, Carlos Iriarte Mercado waves the flag after performing el Grito de Dolores - known as the first battle cry in Mexico’s war of independence from Spain on September 16, 2026 at the Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut. It is tradition for the president of Mexico to shout a version of el Grito from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City the night before Independence Day.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
As part of The Mexicanos en Connecticut Committee hosting its annual event commemorating Mexican Independence Day, Consulate General of Mexico in Boston, Carlos Iriarte Mercado waves the flag after performing el Grito de Dolores - known as the first battle cry in Mexico’s war of independence from Spain on September 16, 2026 at the Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut. It is tradition for the president of Mexico to shout a version of el Grito from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City the night before Independence Day.

The ceremony featured both the U.S. and Mexican national anthems, which Hernández Chávez said was a deliberate choice to show respect to both countries.

In his remarks, Hernández Chávez reminded the crowd of his people’s history.

“Mexicans and Mexican Americans aren't just immigrants,” he said. “We have been here since long before this country was even formed. The lands of this continent, from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Tierra del Fuego in the Southern Cone have been the home of our ancestors for thousands of years.”

“We are not just another random ingredient thrown into the myth of the ‘melting pot,’” he said. “We are the actual living roots of this continent, not something transplanted here from somewhere else.”

“And just like the land doesn't belong to anyone, freedom isn't the property or the privilege of a select few either,” Hernández Chávez said. “Freedom is not a gift nor something you beg for, and it isn't bought on a piece of paper. Liberty is not just a statue.”

“Time to commit ourselves to reclaiming that freedom in full,” he said. “Justice always sides with truth, and history has shown us time and time again that tyrannies always come to an end.”

He concluded: “Independencia y libertad para todos!”
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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