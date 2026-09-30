We’re lonelier than ever. Being “a regular” could help.

Do you have a place where everybody knows your coffee order? Your cat's name? How you like your eggs? Then congrats! You're a regular!

This hour, we explore the value of becoming a regular (and how to do so) in our ever disconnected society. Plus, we hear about the regulars of Claire's Corner Copia in New Haven.

GUESTS:



Gillian Sandstrom: Associate Professor in the Psychology of Kindness at the University of Sussex.

Associate Professor in the Psychology of Kindness at the University of Sussex. Mark Alan Burger: Social Media Editor at Esquire , and the author of “The Lost Art of Being a Regular”.

Social Media Editor at , and the author of “The Lost Art of Being a Regular”. Claire Criscuolo: Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven.

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.