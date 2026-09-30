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The Colin McEnroe Show

We’re lonelier than ever. Being “a regular” could help.

By Isaac Moss
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Maksym Belchenko
/
Getty Images

Do you have a place where everybody knows your coffee order? Your cat's name? How you like your eggs? Then congrats! You're a regular!

This hour, we explore the value of becoming a regular (and how to do so) in our ever disconnected society. Plus, we hear about the regulars of Claire's Corner Copia in New Haven.

GUESTS:

  • Gillian Sandstrom: Associate Professor in the Psychology of Kindness at the University of Sussex.
  • Mark Alan Burger: Social Media Editor at Esquire, and the author of “The Lost Art of Being a Regular”.
  • Claire Criscuolo: Owner of Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven.

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss