The Amazins! A look at the New York Mets

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the last time the New York Mets won the World Series.

The Mets came in last in the National League East this season, but Mets fandom seems to have taken on a bit of an uncharacteristic “Wait ’til next year!” sort of an attitude.

With the hated Red Sox eliminated from the postseason and the New York Yankees on an off day between series, we take a look at that other local baseball team: the Mets.

GUESTS:



Philip Bump: Senior data editor and columnist for Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Senior data editor and columnist for Hearst Connecticut Media Group A. M. Gittlitz: An organizer and writer; his new book is Metropolitans: New York Baseball, Class Struggle, and the People’s Team

An organizer and writer; his new book is Frankie Graziano: Hosts The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public

Hosts on Connecticut Public Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School

Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School Mike Pesca: Editorial director for news and politics podcasts at CBS

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.