All calls: Custom Hobo is the name of my fashion line
We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.
This hour, the conversation winds around to oil prices, land acknowledgements, cybernetic limbs, blank checks, talking to strangers … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.
These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.
Music featured (in order):
- Save Your Love For Me – Steven Feifke Big Band, Alita Moses
- My Life Story of Love – Steve Wonder
- Proof of Love – Lau Noah, Michael League
- Hear Me Now – Wynonna, Iron & Wine
- Champagne – Remi Wolf
- Feels Like Forever – Evangeline, Vulfmon
- TOGIAIM – Joy Oladokun
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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.