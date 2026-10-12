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The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Custom Hobo is the name of my fashion line

By Isaac Moss
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
A photograph of an old phone at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to oil prices, land acknowledgements, cybernetic limbs, blank checks, talking to strangers … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss