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The Colin McEnroe Show

The other Dan Sullivan: Name doppelgängers and cases of mistaken identity

By Isaac Moss
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
FILE: Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks during a bipartisan news conference in the Capitol January 24, 2023.
Bill Clark
/
CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images
FILE: Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks during a bipartisan news conference in the Capitol January 24, 2023.

Do you share a name with someone more famous then you? Is it impossible to look yourself up on the internet? Are you the least famous "Alexa"? Then you have a “name doppelgänger”!

This hour, we explore cases of shared names, from the many Dan Sullivans dotted across Alaska to the federal “no fly list”.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Wattenberg: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of namerology.com.
  • Matt Viser: Staff writer at The Atlantic.
  • Darryl Campbell: Aviation correspondent at The Verge and author of the book “Fatal Abstraction: Why the Managerial Class Loses Control of Software”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss