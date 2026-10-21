The other Dan Sullivan: Name doppelgängers and cases of mistaken identity

Do you share a name with someone more famous then you? Is it impossible to look yourself up on the internet? Are you the least famous "Alexa"? Then you have a “name doppelgänger”!

This hour, we explore cases of shared names, from the many Dan Sullivans dotted across Alaska to the federal “no fly list”.

GUESTS:



Laura Wattenberg : Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of namerology.com.

: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of namerology.com. Matt Viser : Staff writer at The Atlantic.

Staff writer at The Atlantic. Darryl Campbell: Aviation correspondent at The Verge and author of the book “Fatal Abstraction: Why the Managerial Class Loses Control of Software”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.