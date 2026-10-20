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Milford homeless shelter breaks ground on new facility days after attacks

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:43 PM EDT
Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis (4th from left) joins officials “as they break ground” during a ceremony on October 19, 2026 celebrating the forthcoming construction of the Beth-El Center n Milford.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis (4th from left) joins officials “as they break ground” during a ceremony on October 19, 2026 celebrating the forthcoming construction of the Beth-El Center n Milford.

The Beth-El Center in Milford broke ground Monday on a new homeless shelter that will provide around-the-clock care.

The shelter will include 12 emergency beds, 10 emergency units for families and 15 permanent supportive housing units.

While the new building won’t be a large increase in bed capacity, other services available will be greatly expanded, according to Executive Director Jennifer Paradis.

“The big shift that happens in this building is the model around these units and these various stages and levels of intervention around the homeless response system,” Paradis said. “We've scaled up housing on the back end to make sure there's a place for people to go as they come in and they intake.”

The facility will also include a community kitchen, life skills training, continuing education programs and workforce development.

Community members will be able to drop in any time for assistance. Currently, Beth-El only has 24-hour operations during the winter months, when the Center’s cold weather shelter is operative.

Rendering of the Beth-El Center — a homeless shelter in Milford that will house emergency shelter beds, that will house emergency shelter beds, emergency shelter units for families, and 15 permanent supportive housing units.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Rendering of the Beth-El Center — a homeless shelter in Milford that will house emergency shelter beds, that will house emergency shelter beds, emergency shelter units for families, and 15 permanent supportive housing units.

“[It’s] not a super increase to the volume of people that we're serving by bed size, but a whole different modality in approaching to homelessness,” Paradis said.

The expansion is five years in the making and the commencement of work comes on the heels of assaults against the city’s unhoused residents.

The attacks included rocks thrown at tents and one person was harmed by an attacker on a motorcycle.

Police are still investigating, but have identified several suspects and are raising the urgency of the incidents to the level of hate crimes as swastikas were spraypainted near the attacked encampment.

The exciting day coming right after a series of bad days is reassurance the shelter is making a positive change, Paradis said.

“Today is just a reminder that we are all responsible for the community that we create, and we're doing our best to create one that we want to be a part of, as well as ensuring that that says the same and speaks the same to our unhoused neighbors,” Paradis said.

U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony on October 19, 2026 for the Beth-El Center in Milford, Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony on October 19, 2026 for the Beth-El Center in Milford, Connecticut.

The attacks show the importance of spaces for homeless community members to gather, according to Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

“The displays of violence are proof of the important roles like Beth-El Center play in our lives and the lives of our community,” DeLauro said.

Construction will cost about $16 million, with $15 million coming from the state Department of Housing (DOH). The new facility is expected to be ready in about a year and a half.
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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