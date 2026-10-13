© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encampment for unhoused Milford residents targeted by violence & vandalism, police identify suspects

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 13, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
As of October 1st 2026, swastikas have been spray-painted on trees surrounding an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.
Beth-El Center, Inc.
As of October 1, 2026, swastikas have been spray-painted on trees surrounding an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.

Milford police have identified at least three suspects accused of targeting and carrying out acts of violence and vandalism at a local encampment for unhoused residents.

Police identified the suspects based on data from license plate readers and social media activity, according to Milford Mayor Richard Smith.

“Milford is better than that,” Smith said. “We're a very receptive and open community. We look after our neighbors, especially the least among us, the most vulnerable among us, and so this behavior is certainly not representative of who we are as a community.”

The incidents belie a greater national shift in how people view those who are unhoused, according to Jennifer Paradis, executive director of the Beth-El Center, a shelter for unhoused Milford residents.

“There's been a changing rhetoric and narrative around homelessness, and that teaches us that we should fear people experiencing homelessness, and that they're not full members of our society, and of course that couldn't be farther from the truth,” Paradis said.

The attacks which occurred over the last two weeks, range from throwing rocks at encampment residents, damaging their tents and property, to spraypainting swastikas on trees surrounding the encampment.
None of the encampment’s residents were severely injured, though one person was physically attacked by someone on a motorcycle, Paradis said.

As of September 29, 2026, nearly daily violent attacks and hate speech have been committed on and toward residents of an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.
Beth-El Center, Inc.
As of September 29, 2026, nearly daily violent attacks and hate speech have been committed on and toward residents of an encampment community in Milford, Connecticut.

Fireworks were reportedly thrown into the encampment, resulting in fires that residents have had to extinguish, but Smith said police were not aware of any fires.

The masked attacks were unprovoked and the motivation is unclear.

“When we try to answer the why, I think it gets to be just even more confusing and even more scary and sad,” Paradis said. “We don't know why. What we do know is that people experiencing homelessness, our unhoused neighbors, are under attack across the country.”

Milford police are investigating the incidents, but whether they will be charged as hate crimes is uncertain, Paradis said.

“This is raising the issue of the rights that folks have as unhoused members of our community,” Paradis said. “Housing status is not a protected class, which if you think about it, doesn't make a lot of sense. Why is it that you have effectively less rights as a citizen one day of being unhoused versus, maybe you were housed the day before?”

FILE: Jennifer Paradis, Executive Director of Beth-El Center, “Physical attacks, hate speech and the criminalization of people who are trying to meet their basic needs must be condemned by every community leader to the highest order. This is not just a housing issue; it is a public safety issue.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Jennifer Paradis, Executive Director of Beth-El Center, “Physical attacks, hate speech and the criminalization of people who are trying to meet their basic needs must be condemned by every community leader to the highest order. This is not just a housing issue; it is a public safety issue.”

About five unhoused residents live in the encampment. Over the years, Beth-El has helped residents of the encampment transition to more stable housing, Paradis said.

If the attacks had taken place on a single-family home, the response would’ve been different, Paradis said.

Social media plays a major role in the way people’s perceptions of the unhouse are shaped, Smith said.

“Meanness and hate have been given the green light, and social media is certainly at fault in many cases,” Smith said. “Too much hate can be promulgated on social media with anonymous posts and reckless assertions."
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.