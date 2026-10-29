From AI to student journalists, a look at election information going into the midterms
This hour: a look at where voters are getting election information, from artificial intelligence to college newspapers.
Plus, are Americans stupid?
GUESTS:
- Will Oremus: Staff writer at The Atlantic
- Meg Little Reilly: Managing director of the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont
- Elijah Hurewitz-Ravitch: City editor at the Yale Daily News who previously covered New Haven City Hall, local politics and town-gown relations
- Isaac Saul: Executive editor and founder of the non-partisan, independent newsletter Tangle
Music featured (in order):
- Higher Ground – Stevie Wonder
- Fish ‘n’ Chip Paper – Elvis Costello
- Dirty Computer – Janelle Monae, Brian Wilson
- Newspaper Reporter – Watermelon Slim & The Workers
- Jimmy Brown The Newsboy – Mac Wiseman
- Your Mind Is On Vacation – Van Morrison
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.