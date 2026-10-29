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The Colin McEnroe Show

From AI to student journalists, a look at election information going into the midterms

By Lily Tyson
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
5th District early-voters cast their ballots in the Waterbury's Town Hall. Two years ago, Jahana Hayes defeated George Logan by about 2,000 votes.
Ayannah Brown
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Connecticut Public
5th District early-voters cast their ballots in the Waterbury's Town Hall in 2024.

This hour: a look at where voters are getting election information, from artificial intelligence to college newspapers.

Plus, are Americans stupid?

GUESTS:

  • Will Oremus: Staff writer at The Atlantic
  • Meg Little Reilly: Managing director of the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont
  • Elijah Hurewitz-Ravitch: City editor at the Yale Daily News who previously covered New Haven City Hall, local politics and town-gown relations
  • Isaac Saul: Executive editor and founder of the non-partisan, independent newsletter Tangle

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
<br/>Lily is the senior producer for <a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/show/the-colin-mcenroe-show">"The Colin McEnroe Show."</a> She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation">Generation: The media we love &amp; how it shapes us</a>." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a><br/><br/>
See stories by Lily Tyson