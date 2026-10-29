From AI to student journalists, a look at election information going into the midterms

This hour: a look at where voters are getting election information, from artificial intelligence to college newspapers.

Plus, are Americans stupid?

GUESTS:



Will Oremus: Staff writer at The Atlantic

Staff writer at Meg Little Reilly: Managing director of the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont

Managing director of the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont Elijah Hurewitz-Ravitch: City editor at the Yale Daily News who previously covered New Haven City Hall, local politics and town-gown relations

City editor at the who previously covered New Haven City Hall, local politics and town-gown relations Isaac Saul: Executive editor and founder of the non-partisan, independent newsletter Tangle

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.