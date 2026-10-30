A look back at more than 200 years of Frankenstein (and his monster)
There are few monsters more iconic or enduring than Frankenstein’s.
From Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel to the 1931 Universal monster movie to recent adaptations from Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Frankenstein continues to resonate with fans around the world.
This hour, a look at what exactly it is that makes Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus such a lasting, terrifying work of fiction.
Plus: a look at the so-called “re-animator of Bridgeport.”
GUESTS:
- Michael Bielawa: A historian and poet and the author of several books, including Wicked New Haven and Wicked Bridgeport
- Sidney Perkowitz: Co-editor of Frankenstein: How a Monster Became an Icon — The Science and Enduring Allure of Mary Shelley’s Creation
- Eddy Von Mueller: Co-editor of Frankenstein: How a Monster Became an Icon — The Science and Enduring Allure of Mary Shelley’s Creation
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Colin McEnroe, Greg Hill, Jonathan McNicol, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired October 31, 2017.