The blue tsunami has made landfall

The state of Texas went more than 11,000 days without a Democrat winning statewide elected office. And then it went a full no days between electing a Dem to the U.S. Senate and another Dem as its governor.

In other words, last night was a good night for Democrats — nationwide.

When all the counting is done, Democrats are expected to control 54 or 55 seats in the Senate and 255 or more seats in the House of Representatives, where they seem to have won the popular vote by 13 or 14 points.

So this hour, we take a moment to catch our breath, to reflect, to ponder what this new future might bring.

And then the 2028 presidential primary season starts in — checks calendar — T-minus zero days, give or take.

GUESTS:



Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry

Playing the part of Bill Curry David Folkenflik: Media correspondent for NPR News

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.