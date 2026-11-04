© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The blue tsunami has made landfall

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Voting stickers and an American flag on the wheelchair of a person encouraging people to vote outside of Hartford City Hall on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, In Hartford, Conn. City Hall is a polling place.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Voting stickers and an American flag on the wheelchair of a person encouraging people to vote outside of Hartford City Hall, a polling place, on Election Day, November 3, 2026.

The state of Texas went more than 11,000 days without a Democrat winning statewide elected office. And then it went a full no days between electing a Dem to the U.S. Senate and another Dem as its governor.

In other words, last night was a good night for Democrats — nationwide.

When all the counting is done, Democrats are expected to control 54 or 55 seats in the Senate and 255 or more seats in the House of Representatives, where they seem to have won the popular vote by 13 or 14 points.

So this hour, we take a moment to catch our breath, to reflect, to ponder what this new future might bring.

And then the 2028 presidential primary season starts in — checks calendar — T-minus zero days, give or take.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry
  • David Folkenflik: Media correspondent for NPR News

Music featured (in order):

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol