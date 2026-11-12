You tried, you did not conquer: When a book becomes unreadable

Most of us have books that we just can’t finish, no matter how many times we try.

This hour, a look at those books that we find unreadable, whether they’re too long, too difficult, too confusing, or too dated. What makes a book unreadable?

Plus: The Voynich Manuscript, an unreadable and undeciphered book housed at Yale University’s Beinecke Library.

GUESTS:



Ray Clemens: Curator of early books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library

Curator of early books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library Rand Richards Cooper: Fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and restaurant critic for The Hartford Courant

Fiction writer, contributing editor at , and restaurant critic for Dennis Duncan: Lecturer in English at University College London and the author of Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age

Lecturer in English at University College London and the author of Juliet Lapidos: Deputy editor for The Atlantic and the author of Talent

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 14, 2022.