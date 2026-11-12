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Matt Ritter won’t seek UConn presidency; to remain House speaker

By Keith M. Phaneuf / CT Mirror
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST
Speaker of the House Matt Ritter
Shahrzad Rasekh
/
CT MIRROR
Speaker of the House Matt Ritter

House Speaker Matt Ritter announced Wednesday he will remain in his legislative leadership post for a fourth term.

And the speaker, who had been weighing a stint as the University of Connecticut’s interim president, strongly hinted that UConn President Radenka Maric’s contract with the state’s flagship university would be extended beyond next June.

“My understanding is there won’t be a vacancy, so there’s nothing to consider,” Ritter told The Connecticut Mirror Wednesday evening.

The Hartford Democrat, who has held the top post in the state House of Representatives for the past six years, is expected to be reelected unanimously as speaker for another two years when the regular 2027 session convenes Jan. 6. Democrats captured 116 out of 151 seats in the chamber during last week’s elections.

“There’s a bit of relief, because I really wanted a fourth term,” Ritter said, adding that “I love UConn and really wish everybody all the best over there.”

The speaker confirmed in late October that he was considering taking UConn’s interim presidency if the post became vacant next year. Maric’s contract expires next June 30, and The Hartford Courant reported last week that she was a finalist to become chancellor of the University of Wisconsin’s main campus in Madison and was under consideration for posts at two other universities.

A UConn spokesman confirmed Wednesday only that Maric remains UConn’s president but did not discuss any possible moves.

Any extension of Maric’s contract at UConn would have to be approved by its Board of Trustees. But Gov. Ned Lamont controls most appointments to that group, and any top leadership decision would be made in consultation with his office.

“The governor has had a great relationship with President Maric, who has accomplished a lot for the university,” Lamont’s communications director, Cathryn Vaulman, said Wednesday.

And though she did not discuss Maric’s future, Vaulman added that “the governor trusts the Board of Trustees to make a decision in the best interest of the university as they fulfill their duties.”

Meanwhile, Ritter said he looks forward to tackling the many important issues awaiting Connecticut’s next legislature.

Lawmakers and Lamont are expected to overhaul the system of budget caps that have dominated state finances over the past decade. These controls have helped officials eliminate $11 billion in pension debt. But many legislators say it is time for Connecticut to invest more in affordable childcare, health, education and property tax relief.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the largest House Democratic Caucus in a generation,” Ritter said. “It remains my dream job.”

CT Mirror reporter Theo Peck-Suzuki contributed to this story.

This article was first published by The Connecticut Mirror November 11, 2026.
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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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