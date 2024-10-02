© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election 2024: Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 2, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Connecticut's 3rd congressional district comprises New Haven County.

The race for Connecticut’s third congressional district is underway. This hour, we ask candidates Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and challenger, Michael Massey, a Republican, where they stand on the issues.

For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse will feature a series of candidate interviews. We’ll be talking with Republicans and Democrats, incumbents and challengers, in Connecticut's congressional districts. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to talk one-on-one with host Frankie Graziano, followed by some analysis from our guest panelists.

GUESTS:

  • Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-Conn.)
  • Michael Massey, Candidate for Connecticut’s 3rd congressional district
  • Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and President at The Narrative Project; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
