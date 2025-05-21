Police reform in CT and beyond, five years after George Floyd’s murder

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020 inspired police reform in America.

Five years ago this week, Americans took to the streets amid a global pandemic to protest Floyd’s murder.

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” reverberated throughout Connecticut. And then, two months after Floyd’s death, Connecticut was one of the first states in the nation to enact police reform legislation.

“I don’t think this day happens without the connection between what’s going on on the streets and why the people are in the building fighting the way they are,” Democratic lawmaker Gary Winfield said after the bill passed through his state senate chamber on July 29, 2020.

Today on the Wheelhouse, an update on police reform – what stuck, and what still needs to be done to protect Black lives…five years after George Floyd.

GUESTS:



Jeffrey A. Fletcher , Owner and Collector, Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum

, Owner and Collector, Brakkton Booker , National Political Correspondent, Politico

, National Political Correspondent, Lorenzo Boyd , Professor of Criminal Justice and Community Policing, University of New Haven

, Professor of Criminal Justice and Community Policing, Elizabeth Hinton , Professor of African American Studies, History, and Law, Yale University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.