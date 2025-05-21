© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Police reform in CT and beyond, five years after George Floyd’s murder

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 21, 2025 at 7:12 AM EDT
Sens. Gary Winfield and Doug McCrory share a prayer after the vote with Reps. Robyn Porter and Anthony Nolan
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2020: Sens. Gary Winfield and Doug McCrory share a prayer after the vote with Reps. Robyn Porter and Anthony Nolan

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020 inspired police reform in America.

Five years ago this week, Americans took to the streets amid a global pandemic to protest Floyd’s murder.

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” reverberated throughout Connecticut. And then, two months after Floyd’s death, Connecticut was one of the first states in the nation to enact police reform legislation.

“I don’t think this day happens without the connection between what’s going on on the streets and why the people are in the building fighting the way they are,” Democratic lawmaker Gary Winfield said after the bill passed through his state senate chamber on July 29, 2020.

Today on the Wheelhouse, an update on police reform – what stuck, and what still needs to be done to protect Black lives…five years after George Floyd.

GUESTS:

  • Jeffrey A. Fletcher, Owner and Collector, Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum
  • Brakkton Booker, National Political Correspondent, Politico 
  • Lorenzo Boyd, Professor of Criminal Justice and Community Policing, University of New Haven
  • Elizabeth Hinton, Professor of African American Studies, History, and Law, Yale University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse DiversityBlack Voices
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content