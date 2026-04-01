How AI is distorting politics and the media

What you see on the internet could influence how you see one side of a political debate.

Whether it was the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal law enforcement, – or what NPR is calling “America’s first AI-fueled war” in Iran, images generated online may distort what’s actually happening.

Today on The Wheelhouse, as trust in news reaches new lows, how is artificial intelligence fueling larger media skepticism?

Guests:



Alyssa Appelman, associate professor in the William White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Kansas University

Renee Hobbs, professor in the Department of Communication Studies, University of Rhode Island

Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror



Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins and divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

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