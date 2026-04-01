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The Wheelhouse

How AI is distorting politics and the media

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., references Grok while questioning Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness hearing titled "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan," in Russell building on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.
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Getty Images
FILE: Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., references Grok while questioning Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness hearing titled "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan," in Russell building on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

What you see on the internet could influence how you see one side of a political debate.

Whether it was the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal law enforcement, – or what NPR is calling “America’s first AI-fueled war” in Iran, images generated online may distort what’s actually happening.

Today on The Wheelhouse, as trust in news reaches new lows, how is artificial intelligence fueling larger media skepticism?

Guests:

  • Alyssa Appelman, associate professor in the William White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Kansas University
  • Renee Hobbs, professor in the Department of Communication Studies, University of Rhode Island
  • Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror

Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins and divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson