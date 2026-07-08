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The Wheelhouse

What belongs in America's time capsule?

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, many of the ideas at the heart of the nation's founding — from freedom and representation to checks and balances — remain subjects of fierce public debate.

This hour, we explore America's official time capsule and the artifacts Connecticut is sending into the future.

What story are we telling about who we are in 2026? And what does that story reveal about who we hope to become?

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The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano