What belongs in America's time capsule?

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, many of the ideas at the heart of the nation's founding — from freedom and representation to checks and balances — remain subjects of fierce public debate.

This hour, we explore America's official time capsule and the artifacts Connecticut is sending into the future.

What story are we telling about who we are in 2026? And what does that story reveal about who we hope to become?

GUESTS:

Tom Medema , special advisor to America 250 and project manager for America’s Time Capsule

, special advisor to America 250 and project manager for America’s Time Capsule Cyndi Tolosa , Director of Advancement, CT Humanities , project manager for America 250 Connecticut Commission

, Director of Advancement, project manager for America 250 Connecticut Commission Sarah Atwell , Durham’s America 250 Committee leader

, Durham’s leader Jason Hayes, First Selectman of East Granby

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