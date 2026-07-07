Hartford treasurer retires amid complaints about her leadership

The treasurer for the city of Hartford is stepping down from her post, an elected office that‘s responsible for managing the city’s $1.1 billion pension fund.

Carmen Sierra, who assumed control at the city treasurer’s office in 2022 and was later elected to that position in 2023, told city officials in a letter late Monday that she was retiring in order to care for her family. Sierra’s office circulated the letter to members of the media Tuesday morning.

“After fourteen years of dedicated service as Assistant City Treasurer and Treasurer, this decision comes after deep reflection and is rooted in profoundly personal circumstances,” Sierra wrote in the letter. “The recent loss of my mother combined with my father’s serious illness has made it necessary for me to step away from my responsibilities and devote my time and presence fully to my family during this difficult period.”

“Serving in this role for over a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” she added. “Public service has never been just a position for me. It has been a commitment to integrity, accountability, and service to the community.”

Sierra did not respond to a phone call on Tuesday.

Her exit from the treasurer’s office comes after several months of complaints and criticism from former members of the city’s pension commission, which helps to oversee the retirement system that more than 2,000 active city employees and roughly 3,400 retirees rely on.

The pension commissioners, including former state treasurer and Hartford city councilman Shawn Wooden, wrote letters warning of unspecified “fiduciary and ethical concerns” with Sierra’s leadership.

Sierra responded to those letters by highlighting the growth in the city’s pension fund under her leadership, and she said she would cooperate with any audits into her office’s operations.

Wooden and Joshua Gottfried, the former chairman of the pension commission, did not respond to phone calls for this story.

Meanwhile, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam issued a statement thanking Sierra and advocating for transparency around the city’s pension system.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Treasurer Carmen Sierra for her years of dedicated service to the City of Hartford,” Arulampalam said. Carmen has had an extensive career as a dedicated and passionate public servant. I wish her well in retirement.

“While we navigate this sudden transition, I remain committed to ensuring transparency in the management of our city’s pension dollars as the office moves forward,” the mayor added.

It’s unclear who will replace Sierra and take over the duties of the treasurer. Under Hartford’s city charter, it is up to the city council to fill such a vacancy.

Thomas J. Clarke II, Hartford’s city council president, did not respond to a phone call for this story.

In her letter, Sierra acknowledged the issues her abrupt departure could cause, but promised to assist city officials as much as possible.

“I apologize for the swiftness of this decision and any disruption it may cause,” she wrote. "I will make myself available to the extent possible to assist with a smooth transition of my responsibilities."

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.