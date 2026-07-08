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Why are older adults more vulnerable to extreme heat? CT's top health official explains

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: New Haven resident Mike Dorio basks in the sun at Long Wharf Park in New Haven, Conn. He says he comes here because “there’s always a breeze.”
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Hot weather puts at risk the health of several groups of people, including older adults. Risk factors include poor circulation and heart disease, which become more common as people age.

Triple-digit temperatures scorched Connecticut over the weekend. And it’s likely not the last heat wave of the summer.

Hot weather puts at risk the health of several groups of people, including older adults.

Part of the challenge with heat is that during the aging process, the human body loses the impulse to drink liquids, said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health

“So you don't really feel thirsty until you're probably pretty dehydrated to begin with,” she said.

Juthani said it’s important for older adults to make a habit of drinking a lot of hydrating fluids before, during and after a heat wave to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Drastic temperature swings also contribute to the risk of heat-related illness.

“Our mind and body may not be completely in sync in terms of what we are experiencing and what we actually feel,” Juthani said.

Other risk factors include poor circulation and heart disease, which become more common as people age. Children and those who are pregnant are also vulnerable to high temperatures, along with individuals with chronic conditions.

Older adults also tend to take more medications like diuretics that can be dehydrating. Juthani suggested consulting a medical provider about navigating that treatment in a heat wave.

During high temperatures, Juthani said to keep an eye out for people of any age having symptoms of heat-related illness. This might present as difficulty standing or walking, excessive sweating, or feeling cool or clammy.

“And then, if you start having fast breathing or a rapid heartbeat, these would be signs of something much more serious,” she added.
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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

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