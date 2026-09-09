Assessing the field of candidates in Connecticut ahead of the November midterms

John Larson, a 14-term Democratic congressman, was unable to stave off a primary challenge from former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin.

Larson wasn’t the only incumbent who lost on a primary night this year.

As Republicans in Connecticut make their case against local incumbents, they campaign in a blue state, outnumbered by Democrats.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we continue our midterm election coverage by dissecting local primary results.

Plus, amid a spate of immigration arrests in Danbury by federal law enforcement, how is Mayor Roberto Alves working to keep migrant families in his city safe?

Guests:

Roberto Alves , mayor, city of Danbury

, mayor, city of Danbury Themis Klarides , former Republican state representative, Derby

, former Republican state representative, Derby Christopher Keating , reporter, Hartford Courant

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