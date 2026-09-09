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The Wheelhouse

Assessing the field of candidates in Connecticut ahead of the November midterms

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

John Larson, a 14-term Democratic congressman, was unable to stave off a primary challenge from former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin.

Larson wasn’t the only incumbent who lost on a primary night this year.

As Republicans in Connecticut make their case against local incumbents, they campaign in a blue state, outnumbered by Democrats.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we continue our midterm election coverage by dissecting local primary results.

Plus, amid a spate of immigration arrests in Danbury by federal law enforcement, how is Mayor Roberto Alves working to keep migrant families in his city safe?

Guests:

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano