Assessing the field of candidates in Connecticut ahead of the November midterms
John Larson, a 14-term Democratic congressman, was unable to stave off a primary challenge from former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin.
Larson wasn’t the only incumbent who lost on a primary night this year.
As Republicans in Connecticut make their case against local incumbents, they campaign in a blue state, outnumbered by Democrats.
Today on The Wheelhouse, we continue our midterm election coverage by dissecting local primary results.
Plus, amid a spate of immigration arrests in Danbury by federal law enforcement, how is Mayor Roberto Alves working to keep migrant families in his city safe?
Guests:
- Roberto Alves, mayor, city of Danbury
- Themis Klarides, former Republican state representative, Derby
- Christopher Keating, reporter, Hartford Courant
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