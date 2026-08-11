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CT's Larson faces primary battle as voters head to the polls

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
Updated August 11, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
Updated tabulators with a digital display now thank voters for casting their ballots. Residents cast their ballots in the 1st District Democratic Primary between incumbent representative John Larson and former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin on August 11, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Updated tabulators with a digital display now thank voters for casting their ballots. Residents cast their ballots in the 1st District Democratic Primary between incumbent representative John Larson and former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin on August 11, 2026.

Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary elections.

The state's most heated race is for the 1st Congressional District. U.S. Rep. John Larson faces a competitive Democratic primary as three opponents are trying to unseat the 14-term congressman who's represented the Hartford-based district since 1999.

Larson, 78, touts his decades in Congress, saying experience matters and that his seniority helps Connecticut. But his challengers say that he's been in Washington too long and that it’s time for a fresh perspective.

His most well-financed challenger is former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the endorsed candidate in the race. The other candidates are state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest of West Hartford and Ruth Fortune, a Hartford Board of Education member and attorney.

Voters were inundated with mailers, TV ads and text messages in recent weeks. That’s because outside groups poured in more than $2 million to influence the election.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont also faces a primary against a progressive challenger, Hamden state Rep. Josh Elliott. Lamont is seeking a third term.

There are also various Democratic and Republican primaries for Congress and the state legislature.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

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Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano, Matt Dwyer, Chris Polansky and Eric Aasen contributed to this report, as did Connecticut Public/Connecticut Mirror's Lisa Hagen.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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