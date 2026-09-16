Concerns over election integrity loom over November midterms

Two-thirds of Americans surveyed are worried about the integrity of U.S. elections.

That’s according to a Gallup Poll released in July. A total of 67% of the respondents are concerned that political leaders will attempt to pressure election officials to change outcomes in the upcoming midterm elections. That's a significant percentage of people.

President Donald Trump had ordered the U.S. Postal Service to screen ballots to ensure they comply with a new set of conditions that would have made it harder to vote by mail. The U.S. Supreme Court responded, rejecting the administration’s attempt to restrict mail ballots.

With the Supreme Court weighing in, is there still fear of federal influence on the 2026 midterms? And what’s behind the anxiety around election security right now?

Today on The Wheelhouse, what's being done to preserve the integrity of our elections?

Guests:

Eric McDaniel , congressional reporter, NPR’s Washington Desk

, congressional reporter, NPR’s Washington Desk Dion Nissenbaum , senior national reporter, Votebeat

, senior national reporter, Votebeat Stephanie Thomas , Connecticut Secretary of the State



Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey .

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