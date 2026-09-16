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The Wheelhouse

Concerns over election integrity loom over November midterms

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 16, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Voting at the Latimer Lane School polling location in Weatogu, Connecticut on November 4th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Voting at the Latimer Lane School polling location in Weatogu, Connecticut on November 4th 2025.

Two-thirds of Americans surveyed are worried about the integrity of U.S. elections.

That’s according to a Gallup Poll released in July. A total of 67% of the respondents are concerned that political leaders will attempt to pressure election officials to change outcomes in the upcoming midterm elections. That's a significant percentage of people.

President Donald Trump had ordered the U.S. Postal Service to screen ballots to ensure they comply with a new set of conditions that would have made it harder to vote by mail. The U.S. Supreme Court responded, rejecting the administration’s attempt to restrict mail ballots.

With the Supreme Court weighing in, is there still fear of federal influence on the 2026 midterms? And what’s behind the anxiety around election security right now?

Today on The Wheelhouse, what's being done to preserve the integrity of our elections?

Guests:

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne