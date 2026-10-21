Perspective from CT Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms
There are nearly 500,000 registered Republicans in Connecticut.
That figure is less than the number of registered Democrats – and unaffiliated voters – in the state.
Republicans are at a disadvantage in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly. And in the final Quinnipiac University poll released ahead of the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, the CT GOP-endorsed candidate is trailing by 20 points.
Today on The Wheelhouse, with midterm elections two weeks away, we talk to conservatives about the issues they care about and the future of their party in Connecticut.
Guests:
- Rep. Vincent Candelora (R - North Branford)
- Geoffrey Medeiros, chairman, CT College Republicans
- Jonathan Wharton, professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University
- Dan Haar, senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media Group
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