Perspective from CT Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms

There are nearly 500,000 registered Republicans in Connecticut.

That figure is less than the number of registered Democrats – and unaffiliated voters – in the state.

Republicans are at a disadvantage in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly. And in the final Quinnipiac University poll released ahead of the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, the CT GOP-endorsed candidate is trailing by 20 points .

Today on The Wheelhouse, with midterm elections two weeks away, we talk to conservatives about the issues they care about and the future of their party in Connecticut.

Guests:

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