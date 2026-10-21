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The Wheelhouse

Perspective from CT Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms

By Frankie Graziano
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: State Representative Vincent Candelora at the podium in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Representative Vincent Candelora at the podium in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7th 2025.

There are nearly 500,000 registered Republicans in Connecticut.

That figure is less than the number of registered Democrats – and unaffiliated voters – in the state.

Republicans are at a disadvantage in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly. And in the final Quinnipiac University poll released ahead of the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, the CT GOP-endorsed candidate is trailing by 20 points.

Today on The Wheelhouse, with midterm elections two weeks away, we talk to conservatives about the issues they care about and the future of their party in Connecticut.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano