The Blue Tsunami and its aftermath: How will Democrats mind ‘Mr. Veto’
Democrats will control the balance of power locally and nationally beginning in January.
In Connecticut, they’ll outnumber Republicans in both chambers of the general assembly by an even wider margin.
In Washington, Democrats will lead Congress. Prior to the election, Republican President Donald Trump told Pod Force One with Miranda Devine that he’d adopt a new moniker in any situation where he has to work under a Democratic majority.
“If we didn’t win, I’d veto everything,” Trump said. “I’ll be Mr. Veto.”
We wade through the shockwaves of last week’s Blue Tsunami to understand how Democrats on the national stage can govern through their new-found advantage.
Guests:
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-Conn.)
- Rep. Jim Himes, (D-Conn.)
- Emily Bazelon, staff writer, The New York Times Magazine
- Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public
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