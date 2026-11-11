© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The Blue Tsunami and its aftermath: How will Democrats mind ‘Mr. Veto’

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published November 11, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Congresswoman DeLauro speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit she conducted of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Congresswoman DeLauro speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit she conducted of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Democrats will control the balance of power locally and nationally beginning in January.

In Connecticut, they’ll outnumber Republicans in both chambers of the general assembly by an even wider margin.

In Washington, Democrats will lead Congress. Prior to the election, Republican President Donald Trump told Pod Force One with Miranda Devine that he’d adopt a new moniker in any situation where he has to work under a Democratic majority.

FILE: Representative Jim Himes weighs in at a shadow hearing on efforts to protect voting rights at Gateway Community College in New Haven on May 4, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Representative Jim Himes weighs in at a shadow hearing on efforts to protect voting rights at Gateway Community College in New Haven on May 4, 2026.

“If we didn’t win, I’d veto everything,” Trump said. “I’ll be Mr. Veto.”

We wade through the shockwaves of last week’s Blue Tsunami to understand how Democrats on the national stage can govern through their new-found advantage.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson