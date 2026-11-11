The Blue Tsunami and its aftermath: How will Democrats mind ‘Mr. Veto’

Democrats will control the balance of power locally and nationally beginning in January.

In Connecticut, they’ll outnumber Republicans in both chambers of the general assembly by an even wider margin .

In Washington, Democrats will lead Congress. Prior to the election, Republican President Donald Trump told Pod Force One with Miranda Devine that he’d adopt a new moniker in any situation where he has to work under a Democratic majority.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public FILE: Representative Jim Himes weighs in at a shadow hearing on efforts to protect voting rights at Gateway Community College in New Haven on May 4, 2026.

“If we didn’t win, I’d veto everything,” Trump said. “I’ll be Mr. Veto.”

We wade through the shockwaves of last week’s Blue Tsunami to understand how Democrats on the national stage can govern through their new-found advantage.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

