Connecticut’s historic haunts, and the restoration experts who bring them back to life

Published November 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
Without adding any frills or frights, the Mark Twain House & Museum spotlights the home’s history with spiritualism, and maybe some spirits along the way. Hear from staffers there, and the restoration experts who help bring historic homes like it back to life.

Plus, learn about the "ghost signs" from the 1800s being delicately unearthed in Old Saybrook.

  • Mallory Howard - Mark Twain House & Museum Assistant Curator
  • Grace Belanger - Mark Twain House & Museum Associate Director of Interpretation
  • John Canning - John Canning & Co. Founder and Principal
  • David Riccio - John Canning & Co. Principal
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil