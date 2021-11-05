Connecticut’s historic haunts, and the restoration experts who bring them back to life
1 of 2 — Courtesy of The Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford, Connecticut. Photo by John Groo.
2 of 2 — Archival images of the Stokes Brothers General Store in Old Saybrook. Courtesy John Canning & Co.
Without adding any frills or frights, the Mark Twain House & Museum spotlights the home’s history with spiritualism, and maybe some spirits along the way. Hear from staffers there, and the restoration experts who help bring historic homes like it back to life.
Plus, learn about the "ghost signs" from the 1800s being delicately unearthed in Old Saybrook.
- Mallory Howard - Mark Twain House & Museum Assistant Curator
- Grace Belanger - Mark Twain House & Museum Associate Director of Interpretation
- John Canning - John Canning & Co. Founder and Principal
- David Riccio - John Canning & Co. Principal