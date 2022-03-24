© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Mohamad Hafez continues his artistic mission in latest venture, Pistachio Cafe

Published March 24, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
1 of 3  — IMG_1540.jpg
Mohamad Hafez, artist, architect and as of 2020, owner of Pistachio Cafe in New Haven's Westville neighborhood.
2 of 3  — IMG_1509.JPG
Artist and architect Mohamad Hafez opened Pistachio Cafe in the heart of New Haven's Westville neighborhood in the summer of 2020.
3 of 3  — 3-suitcases_900.jpg
New Haven artist and architect Mohamad Hafez creates moving sculptures inside suitcases, "visual models of life narratives experienced by refugees of war," meant to reference "the backpacks of Syrians fleeing war with only their bare necessities."
Mohamad Hafez, "UNPACKED: Refugee Baggage"

Through his art, Mohamad Hafez confronts preconceived notions of refugees and the "baggage" they may carry. He was recently the subject of an Oscars-shortlisted documentary, an intimate portrait of how Hafez's acclaimed UNPACKED series was informed by his own experience leaving Syria.

This hour, we visit Hafez at his studio, just above the location of his latest venture, Pistachio Cafe. Hear about why he opened this "cultural salon" in the heart of New Haven’s Westville neighborhood. Plus, hear how he has adapted his artwork into workshops with Connecticut schools; and preview an upcoming partnership with the Yale Peabody Museum.

Hafez says he is "energized to make artwork that brings people together, that teaches them ever-so-gently about that other that they fear, about that other refugee that they think is uncivilized. There's nothing better than sharing humanity, sharing stories, sharing anecdotes about our lives. Because, you know, that's the human connection amongst all of us."

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil