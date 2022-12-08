Exploring majestic Antarctica
Known as the seventh continent, Antarctica is much more than home for penguins!
Today, we explore the least inhabited continent in the world.
We hear about how climate change is impacting wildlife on Antarctica, and what life looks like for those that live and work there.
What questions do you have about living in Antarctica?
GUESTS:
- David W. Brown - contributor to the New Yorker and author to the forthcoming book The Outside Cats
- Matt Jordan - Project Manager for Antarctica New Zealand and board member for the Antarctician Society
- Claire Christian - Executive Director of ASOC or the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition
- Talbot Andrews - Assistant Professor with the Department of Political Science, studying climate policy at the University of Connecticut