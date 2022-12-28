Author Luke Mogelson explores what happened inside the Capitol Riots

In his new book, The Storm is Here: An American Crucible, longtime war correspondent Luke Mogelson explores the rise of right wing extremism in the U.S.

Today, Mogelson joins us to talk about the events leading up to the Jan 6 insurrection and what he saw firsthand at the U.S Capitol that day.

The Oath Keepers have been accused of having a large role in the Capitol riots, and are one of the far right extremist groups Mogelson has followed.

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League shows 476 state residents are part of the Oath Keepers membership database, reports Hearst CT.

What does their influence look like today, a year and a half after the riots? How influential will these groups become after the midterm elections?

GUESTS:



Luke Mogelson - author of The Storm is Here: An American Crucible

author of Alex Friedfeld - Investigative Researcher with the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism

Read the first chapter of The Storm is Here: An American Crucible.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired September 15, 2022.