What it takes to save the turtles

Turtles are among one of the oldest reptiles to walk the planet. Although turtles often live long lifespans and are among some of the most resilient animals on the planet,human presence has meant a huge threat to their species.

In her new book Of Time and Turtles, Sy Montgomery says turtles live “slow.” She spent time working with the people who have dedicated their lives to rehabilitating these fascinating creatures, and she joins us to talk about her book.

And Matt Patterson, fellow turtle lover, illustrator of this book and their accompanying picture book The Book of Turtles, joins us too. He is also a wildlife artist and sculptor.

We'll learn about what’s being done to care for and protect these animals.

GUESTS:



Sy Montgomery: Author of Of Time and Turtles

Author of Matt Patterson: Illustrator of The Book of Turtles and wildlife artist

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired October 3, 2023.