Where We Live

BIPOC drinkers are changing the wine industry

Published August 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hand of young man holding wineglass on table in party
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Digital Vision via Getty Images
Hand of young man holding wineglass on table in party

Many wine tastings are about evaluating the aroma, balance and tannin. But for some people, wine is about so much more than that. It’s about history, community, and memory.

Less than 1% of wineries in the United States are owned by Black connoisseurs. But that is starting to change. And with more makers, lovers and sellers of color coming into this industry, who consumes and enjoys wine is evolving too.

Today, we hear from black and brown winemakers and enthusiasts in Connecticut. A sommelier working to build more inclusive communities joins us too.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
