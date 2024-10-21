© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The evolution of the political ad

By Catherine Shen,
Meg Dalton
Published October 21, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
People sit next to a content creators wall on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
/
Getty Images

Every presidential election, campaigns flood our TVs with political ads. Back in 1952, “Ike for President” became the very first political advertisement on TV. Dwight Eisenhower's campaign may have been the first to use television like this. But it’s certainly not the last.

Today, more than 70 years later, political ads are everywhere. In recent weeks, both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns have ramped up their advertising. And it’s no longer just on our TV screens; it’s on social media platforms, too.

This hour, we’re looking at political advertising during the 2024 election cycle and how it impacts what we do at the ballot box.

Are you seeing candidates duke it out via TV ads? What messages have grabbed your attention?

GUEST:

Note: The ad from Rep. Jahana Hayes's campaign played in this episode originally aired in 2022 and was featured on the campaign's website homepage at the time of this broadcast. This episode originally aired on August 24, 2024.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton