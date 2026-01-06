Food as medicine: How what we eat can nourish, support and even heal our bodies
There’s an old saying that goes “you are what you eat.” You might take that phrase with a grain of salt, but doctors agree: what we eat affects our blood pressure, blood sugar, cardiovascular health and more.
It's knowledge that's generations old — food as a source of nourishment and healing. Essentially, food can act as medicine. From Ayurveda and Chinese herbs to modern-day food pharmacies — what we put on our plates impacts our health.
But what can we do about it? Especially with inflation inching upward, seven-in-ten Americans say the cost of healthy food can be out of reach. We explore solutions.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Anusha Sehgal: a classically trained Ayurvedic physician based in Boston
- Dr. Ulysses Wu: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare
- Skip Lewis: resident of Hartford living with polycystic kidney Disease
- David Juros: Operations Manager of Food4Health Clinic at Hartford Healthcare
- Jessica Soto: a patient at Hartford Healthcare. She was a recipient of the Food for Health Clinic at Hartford Healthcare
