Food as medicine: How what we eat can nourish, support and even heal our bodies

By Tess Terrible,
Sujata Srinivasan
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
There’s an old saying that goes “you are what you eat.” You might take that phrase with a grain of salt, but doctors agree: what we eat affects our blood pressure, blood sugar, cardiovascular health and more.

It's knowledge that's generations old — food as a source of nourishment and healing. Essentially, food can act as medicine. From Ayurveda and Chinese herbs to modern-day food pharmacies — what we put on our plates impacts our health.

But what can we do about it? Especially with inflation inching upward, seven-in-ten Americans say the cost of healthy food can be out of reach. We explore solutions.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
