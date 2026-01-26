© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The mass appeal of black holes, plus local astronomical societies on connecting through the cosmos

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Artist's conception illustrates one of the most primitive supermassive black holes known at the core of a young, star-rich galaxy.
Artist's conception illustrates one of the most primitive supermassive black holes known at the core of a young, star-rich galaxy.

Black holes aren’t just the stuff of science fiction; they’re real astronomical objects so dense, so massive, that nothing, not even light, escapes from them.

Today, we’re getting lost in the void. Yale Astrophysicist Priya Natarajan joins us for an hour to talk about her research on these extraordinary objects. She was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 for her research on how black holes form.

Later, you don’t have to be a scientist to look up and appreciate the cosmos.

We hear from planetariums and astronomical societies in our state that are connecting stargazers and space lovers around Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This episode originally aired February 27, 2025.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
