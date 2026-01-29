Medical research's future remains precarious in CT and beyond

Last year, the National Institutes of Health drastically cut funding for medical research. This disrupted the work of academics and researchers across the country.

Clinical trials and scientific projects were cancelled, and funding for ongoing research was revoked.

This meant big cuts in funding to research institutions here in Connecticut.

UConn lost $41 million from research grant terminations and unexpected non-renewals.

Today, we hear how these cuts are impacting research institutions in our state and the future of science.

GUESTS:



Rob Stein: Correspondent and Senior Editor, on NPR’s Science Desk

Correspondent and Senior Editor, on NPR’s Science Desk Evan Morris: Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging and of Biomedical Engineering at Yale School of Medicine

Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging and of Biomedical Engineering at Yale School of Medicine Diane Owens: mother of a pediatric patient with neurofibromatosis

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.