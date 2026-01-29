© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Medical research's future remains precarious in CT and beyond

By Tess Terrible,
Sujata Srinivasan
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Students, staff and supporters of University of Connecticut rallied throughout the Storrs campus’ student union on April 17th, 2025 to protest the recent attacks on federal research funding to universities and medical schools across the country, including UConn and UConn Health.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Last year, the National Institutes of Health drastically cut funding for medical research. This disrupted the work of academics and researchers across the country.

Clinical trials and scientific projects were cancelled, and funding for ongoing research was revoked.

This meant big cuts in funding to research institutions here in Connecticut.

UConn lost $41 million from research grant terminations and unexpected non-renewals.

Today, we hear how these cuts are impacting research institutions in our state and the future of science.

GUESTS:

  • Rob Stein: Correspondent and Senior Editor, on NPR’s Science Desk
  • Evan Morris: Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging and of Biomedical Engineering at Yale School of Medicine
  • Diane Owens: mother of a pediatric patient with neurofibromatosis

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
