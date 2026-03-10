© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Preserving stories and languages one oral history at a time

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Research on family members through old photographs.
Uwe Krejci
/
Digital Vision / Getty Images
Research on family members through old photographs.

How will you preserve your family history? Maybe through journaling or family movies? What about grabbing an audio recorder?

Today, we’ll hear all about oral history projects in Connecticut that are recording stories for posterity. Later on, we’ll also hear how the Yiddish language and its dialects are being preserved.

Guests:

  • Katie Heidsiek: Director of Exhibitions for the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
  • Jamil Ragland: writer, Hartford community member and Hartford bureau chief for "Midbrow"
  • Elizabeth George: Doctoral student at the University of Connecticut and an instructor for “My Story, Our Future.”
  • Christa Whitney: Director of the Yiddish Book Center's Wexler Oral History Project
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen