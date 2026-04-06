Author Melissa Febos explores sex, celibacy and healing in 'The Dry Season'

What does it mean to take a break?

Going on a walk or doodling during a meeting? Maybe turning off your phone and reading a book?

For author Melissa Febos, years of destructive relationships left her in need of a different kind of break — giving up sex.

She embarked on a year-long journey of abstinence from romantic and sexual relationships, documenting what she discovered about herself in “The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex.”

Guests:



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This episode originally aired on February 12, 2026.