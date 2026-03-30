'Beaverland' author Leila Philip shares the wonders of this unusual rodent

Beavers are known as a "keystone species" contributing to biodiversity wherever they set up their habitats.

Today, Connecticut author and journalist Leila Philip joins us to talk about her book "Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America."

We’ll also hear from one student working to map beaver habitats throughout Connecticut.

Have you seen beavers where you live?

Guests:



Leila Philip: Author of "Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America"

Author of "Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America" Evan Zocco: PhD Student at UConn Natural Resources and the Environment

PhD Student at UConn Natural Resources and the Environment Akiebia Hicks: Wildlife Biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)

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