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Where We Live

'Beaverland' author Leila Philip shares the wonders of this unusual rodent

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Daniel Simmank
/
Getty Images

Beavers are known as a "keystone species" contributing to biodiversity wherever they set up their habitats.

Today, Connecticut author and journalist Leila Philip joins us to talk about her book "Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America."

We’ll also hear from one student working to map beaver habitats throughout Connecticut.

Have you seen beavers where you live?

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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