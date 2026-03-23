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Where We Live

Rev. James Martin on work and life's spiritual journey

By Tess Terrible,
Patrick Skahill
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
James Martin Martin is the author of the new book, “Work in Progress: Confessions of a busboy, dishwasher, caddy, usher, factory worker, bank teller, corporate tool, and priest.”
Sean Hemmerle
James Martin Martin is the author of the new book, “Work in Progress: Confessions of a busboy, dishwasher, caddy, usher, factory worker, bank teller, corporate tool, and priest.”

The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit author and educator, believes everyone's life is a spiritual journey.

"We're all on this spiritual journey to understand ourselves, to understand how God loves us, to experience God's love and to give that love back to God and to other people," he said.

Martin is the author of the new book, “Work in Progress: Confessions of a busboy, dishwasher, caddy, usher, factory worker, bank teller, corporate tool, and priest.”

The book explores the many professional experiences he had before becoming a priest.

Martin reflects on his early life and the formative time he spent in Connecticut, where he worked as an employee at General Electric and made a decision that would forever change the course of his life.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
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