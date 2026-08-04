'Burn without opening:' How a mysterious note led to a family history investigation

If you discovered a note from a loved one marked “burn without opening,” would you read it?

Author and former journalist Paul T. O'Connor did. He joins us to discuss the decision that sent him on a years-long search for the truth about his mother's past, chronicled in his new book, “The Missing Child.”

And later, we learn how Connecticut residents can begin uncovering their own family stories.

Guests:

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