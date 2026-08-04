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Where We Live

'Burn without opening:' How a mysterious note led to a family history investigation

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

If you discovered a note from a loved one marked “burn without opening,” would you read it?

Author and former journalist Paul T. O'Connor did. He joins us to discuss the decision that sent him on a years-long search for the truth about his mother's past, chronicled in his new book, “The Missing Child.”

And later, we learn how Connecticut residents can begin uncovering their own family stories.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
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