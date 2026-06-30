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Where We Live

CT interior designer Sophie von Oertzen Williamson is team 'never beige'

By Tess Terrible,
Patrick Skahill
Published June 30, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
A sitting room styled by CT designer Sophie von Oertzen Williamson.
Andrea Ceraso
/
Provided
A sitting room styled by CT designer Sophie von Oertzen Williamson.

When you look around your room, what do you see? More specifically, what do you see that you love? Is it a cool souvenir? Maybe a seashell? Or a family photo that always brings back good memories?

Connecticut-based interior designer and textile artist Sophie von Oertzen Williamson uses tension, textiles and lots of color to make living spaces warm and inviting.

She is the author of the new book “The Art of the Clash: A Manifesto Against Mundane Design.” We’ll talk about ways to blow away the beige and highlight the objects you love with a few simple tips.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
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