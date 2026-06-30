CT interior designer Sophie von Oertzen Williamson is team 'never beige'

When you look around your room, what do you see? More specifically, what do you see that you love? Is it a cool souvenir? Maybe a seashell? Or a family photo that always brings back good memories?

Connecticut-based interior designer and textile artist Sophie von Oertzen Williamson uses tension, textiles and lots of color to make living spaces warm and inviting.

She is the author of the new book “The Art of the Clash: A Manifesto Against Mundane Design.” We’ll talk about ways to blow away the beige and highlight the objects you love with a few simple tips.

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