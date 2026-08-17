Revolution Wind project on track for completion this year, developer says

The offshore Revolution Wind project is nearing completion after nearly three years of work based out of the State Pier in New London, officials with Danish wind energy developer Ørsted said Thursday.

In a presentation on the company’s quarterly financial results, Ørsted Chief Executive Rasmus Errboe said the project is more than 95% complete, with 61 out of 65 turbines fully installed. The four remaining turbines are on track to be installed over the coming months, Errboe added, allowing the project to reach full commercial operation by the end of 2026.

Revolution Wind is the first offshore wind project contracted to supply electricity to customers in Connecticut. The installation, which is located off the coast of Rhode Island, began sending some power to the electric grid in March, when it was about 90% complete.

Once finished, the project will have a peak capacity of 704 megawatts, enough electricity to power roughly 350,000 homes. (While the project is supported financially through power-purchase agreements with utilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island, the electricity it generates is distributed throughout the New England electrical grid.)

Assembly work on Revolution Wind is based at the State Pier in New London, where gigantic sections of turbine shafts and blades as long as a football field are loaded onto specially-built installation vessels for transport to the offshore work area. One of those vessels, the Wind Scylla, was positioned in the vicinity of Revolution Wind project on Thursday, according to marine traffic data.

The pier is also the staging area for two other Ørsted projects, Sunrise Wind and South Fork Wind, both of which are contracted to supply power to Long Island.

Errboe also announced on Thursday that work on Sunrise Wind — the largest of the three projects at 924 megawatts — had passed the halfway point during the most recent quarter, and is on track for completion in 2027.

Workers have installed 77 of the 84 turbine foundations, and have fully completed 20 turbines along with the all the project’s export cables and offshore converter station, Errboe said.

South Fork Wind — the first and smallest of the three projects at 124 megawatts — finished construction in 2024.

Both Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind faced repeated setbacks over the last year, as President Donald Trump’s administration twice ordered a halts to offshore wind projects under development along the Atlantic coast. The administration claimed the projects had the potential to interfere with military radar, despite having undergone extensive reviews by defense officials and the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Both times, developers successfully sued to lift the orders and work was allowed to resume.

Revolution Wind is part of a joint partnership between Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, a German offshore wind developer which purchased a 50% stake in the project from Eversource in 2024

In its earnings report on Thursday, Ørsted reported profits of 5.4 billion Danish krone (equivalent to roughly $832 million), slightly beating expectations, according to Reuters. Overall, the company said its offshore wind installations generated 11.2 terawatt hours of electricity around the world in the first half of 2026.

However, Ørsted also reported a non-cash impairment loss of 1.2 billion krone ($126 million) on its U.S. projects due to rising interest rates.

“It continues to be a key priority for us to deliver on our construction portfolio, and we’re very pleased with the milestones we’ve reached this past quarter,” Errboe said in a statement. “We continue to progress according to schedule and within planned costs across all projects.”

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.