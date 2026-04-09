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Where We Live

Exploring poetry's power to connect CT communities

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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At a time where we are feeling increasingly disconnected, poetry has a powerful way of fostering community. Today, during National Poetry Month, we hear from poets and educators.

We'll also check in with some students competing in the Poetry Out Loud competition.

It's a competition where students dedicate time to study, memorize and then recite their chosen poem outloud. And as the kids will tell us, it’s not as easy as you might think.

Guests:

  • Nadia Sims: Manchester Poet Laureate
  • Jenny Heikkila Diaz: Project Coordinator, The Word and Community Activator, CT Poetry Out Loud
  • Christian Herron: high school student who was one of the winners of the 2026 CT Youth Slam
  • Emma Frisbie: 11th Grade student at East Lyme High School competing in the National Poetry Out Loud
  • Melanie Faranello: local author and Founder of Poetry on the Streets

If you want to hear more conversations about books and poetry, sign up for our Where We Read newsletter. It’s a monthly rundown of what the Where We Live team is reading and highlights of some of the best author interviews on Connecticut Public.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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