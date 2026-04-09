Exploring poetry's power to connect CT communities

At a time where we are feeling increasingly disconnected, poetry has a powerful way of fostering community. Today, during National Poetry Month, we hear from poets and educators.

We'll also check in with some students competing in the Poetry Out Loud competition.

It's a competition where students dedicate time to study, memorize and then recite their chosen poem outloud. And as the kids will tell us, it’s not as easy as you might think.

Guests:



Nadia Sims: Manchester Poet Laureate

Manchester Poet Laureate Jenny Heikkila Diaz: Project Coordinator, The Word and Community Activator, CT Poetry Out Loud

Project Coordinator, The Word and Community Activator, CT Poetry Out Loud Christian Herron: high school student who was one of the winners of the 2026 CT Youth Slam

high school student who was one of the winners of the 2026 CT Youth Slam Emma Frisbie: 11th Grade student at East Lyme High School competing in the National Poetry Out Loud

11th Grade student at East Lyme High School competing in the National Poetry Out Loud Melanie Faranello: local author and Founder of Poetry on the Streets

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