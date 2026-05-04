Supporting troops at every stage of life: A conversation with the National Guard

There is another war happening in the Middle East. The challenges service members are facing are quite different than they were in years past.

Today, we get an update on the Connecticut Army National Guard and hear what's being done to support Guard units.

We hear from active Guard members and the mental health workers supporting these troops.

Guests:



Staff Sgt. Camryn Rawlings: 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard

6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard Col. Michael Lynch: Former Commander of the 1-102nd Infantry, Connecticut Army National Guard

Former Commander of the 1-102nd Infantry, Connecticut Army National Guard Robert Haswell: LCSW and Section Chief for Managed Services Connecticut Mental Health and Addiction Services

LCSW and Section Chief for Managed Services Connecticut Mental Health and Addiction Services Albert Guillorn: LMFT and overseer of the Embedded Clinician program that places licensed clinicians to drill with Guard units

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