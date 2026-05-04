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Where We Live

Supporting troops at every stage of life: A conversation with the National Guard

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Steven Stosonig and Spc. Eric Lyhne stand watch in front of the Supreme Court as a small group of demonstrators gather on the grounds of the Sate Capitol in Hartford on January 20, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Steven Stosonig and Spc. Eric Lyhne stand watch in front of the Supreme Court as a small group of demonstrators gather on the grounds of the Sate Capitol in Hartford on January 20, 2021.

There is another war happening in the Middle East. The challenges service members are facing are quite different than they were in years past.

Today, we get an update on the Connecticut Army National Guard and hear what's being done to support Guard units.

We hear from active Guard members and the mental health workers supporting these troops.

Guests:

  • Staff Sgt. Camryn Rawlings: 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard
  • Col. Michael Lynch: Former Commander of the 1-102nd Infantry, Connecticut Army National Guard
  • Robert Haswell: LCSW and Section Chief for Managed Services Connecticut Mental Health and Addiction Services
  • Albert Guillorn: LMFT and overseer of the Embedded Clinician program that places licensed clinicians to drill with Guard units

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen