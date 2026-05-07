A shoutout to the aunts who shape us

It takes a village to raise a child.

Today, we're exploring what it means to be an aunt and the many ways these important figures provide mentorship, guidance and care.

Whether you are a biological or surrogate aunt, these role models are instrumental in our life. But what does it mean to be an aunt in 2026?

We want to hear from you. Are you an aunt? Or do you have an aunt to shoutout? Drop us a note!

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.