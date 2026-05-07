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Where We Live

A shoutout to the aunts who shape us

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
10'000 Hours/Digital Vision
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Getty Images

It takes a village to raise a child.

Today, we're exploring what it means to be an aunt and the many ways these important figures provide mentorship, guidance and care.

Whether you are a biological or surrogate aunt, these role models are instrumental in our life. But what does it mean to be an aunt in 2026?

We want to hear from you. Are you an aunt? Or do you have an aunt to shoutout? Drop us a note!

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen